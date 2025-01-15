Karooooo targets dominance of Southeast Asia
Region remains the group’s biggest medium- to long-term opportunity says CEO
15 January 2025 - 08:02
UPDATED 15 January 2025 - 14:30
Cartrack owner Karooooo aims to be the largest player in Southeast Asia’s vehicle tracking and telematics software market in the coming decade.
This as the group retains its long-held view that the region can be its main driver of growth. ..
