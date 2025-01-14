Vodacom and France’s Orange set up joint venture for rural connectivity in the DRC
Two telecom giants hook up for a bigger footprint in the DRC, where mobile internet penetration is only 32.3%
14 January 2025 - 13:37
Vodacom and French telecom group Orange have signed a deal to create a joint venture to build and operate cellphone towers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), underscoring the move towards greater shared infrastructure investment in the sector.
Across the world, and perhaps more starkly in Africa, rural areas have tended to have low network coverage levels as telecom operators have avoided investing there because of the expense. Providers would rather invest in towns and cities with big populations who are major consumers of communications services...
