SA telecom providers expect an upswing in 2025
Growth on the continent is expected to accelerate further this year
14 January 2025 - 05:00
SA’s mobile operators are expected to benefit from a better macroeconomic picture at home and abroad this year after a tough year.
Operators have had to deal with an unfavourable cocktail of macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds that have had a negative effect on their financial performance lately...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.