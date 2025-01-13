Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PODCAST: Four decades of Cisco unpacked

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Francine Katsoudas, executive vice-president and chief people, policy and purpose officer at Cisco

13 January 2025 - 13:41
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Francine Katsoudas. Executive vice-president at Cisco. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Four decades after starting in Silicon Valley, Cisco’s strategy in Africa is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Francine Katsoudas, executive vice-president and chief people, policy and purpose officer at Cisco. 

Valued at about $236bn, Cisco is now 40 years old and one of the world’s largest technology companies that manufactures and sells networking hardware, telecommunications equipment and other products.

According to Katsoudas, the growth in smart cities and the infrastructure needed to make these happen is an area that Cisco sees opportunity in locally.

Generally, the company is bullish about its involvement on the continent. For many international operators, Africa is seen as a frontier for growth, having conquered markets in the Americas, Europe and Asia. 

Cisco is also a key player in SA’s managed services market, which is projected to grow from $1.415bn ( R26.6bn) in 2023 to $2.056bn by 2032, according to data from Credence Research. Market growth is fuelled by increasing demand for cost-effective IT solutions and a rise in cyberthreats.

Through the discussion, Katsoudas outlines the group’s ongoing investment in Africa, 40 years of Cisco, the role of AI in business, and managing talent in the current environment. 

The tech executive also highlights the ongoing impact of artificial intelligence on human resources in business.

Cisco bullish about SA and Africa

All eyes will be on Donald Trump’s trade policy stance in his second term even though things seem positive for now
Companies
1 week ago

Kabelo Makwane appointed country director for Google SA

Silicon Valley company has been stepping up its investment in Africa to better tap a market of about 1.4-billion people
Companies
1 month ago

My Brilliant Career: Tech diplomat balances the art of policy and innovation

Charmaine Houvet is a senior director at Cisco Africa
Careers
2 months ago

PODCAST | Cisco’s strategy for continued growth in SA

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Smangele Nkosi, GM of Cisco SA
Companies
5 months ago
