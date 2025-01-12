Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Meta ends diversity programme as Amazon aims to scrap scheme

Moves come before Donald Trump’s return to the US presidency and as conservative opposition to such initiatives grows

12 January 2025 - 15:27
by Katie Paul and Juby Babu
Small toy figures are seen in front of Meta's logo in this illustration. File photo: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS
New York/Mexico City — Facebook owner Meta Platforms and Amazon.com are winding down diversity programmes before Republican Donald Trump’s return to the US presidency as conservative opposition to such initiatives grows louder.

Some of America’s biggest businesses have been scaling back their diversity initiatives, years after pushing for more inclusive policies in the wake of protests against the police killings of George Floyd and other black Americans in 2020.

Meta is ending its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programmes, including those for hiring, training and picking suppliers, it said in an internal memo to employees on Friday — the latest in a series of actions cheered by conservatives.

In less than two weeks, Meta has scrapped its US fact-checking programme, elevated prominent Republican Joel Kaplan to be its chief global affairs officer and elected Dana White, CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and close friend of Trump, to its board.

The Mark Zuckerberg-led social media giant has been attempting to mend relations with a leader who has railed against its political content policies and threatened its CEO with imprisonment.

In a departure from its past practice, Meta in December announced a $1m contribution to Trump’s inaugural fund, joining big companies from Wall Street to Silicon Valley that have pledged donations.

Amazon.com is “winding down outdated programmes and materials” related to representation and inclusion, aiming to complete the process by end-2024, it said in a December memo to employees.

Conservative groups have denounced DEI programmes and threatened to sue companies over them, emboldened by a US Supreme Court ruling in 2023 that struck down affirmative action in university admissions decisions.

Just this week, Elon Musk and other Trump allies blamed DEI programmes for hindering the response to raging wildfires in Los Angeles, without evidence.

“The legal and policy landscape surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in the US is changing,” Janelle Gale, vice-president of human resources at Meta, said in the memo.

Gale cited recent Supreme Court decisions “signalling a shift” in how US courts will approach DEI programmes.

A US appeals court in December ruled that Nasdaq could not impose rules designed to increase diversity in corporate America by requiring companies listed on the exchange to have women and minority directors on their boards or explain why they do not.

“The term ‘DEI’ has also become charged, in part because it is understood by some as a practice that suggests preferential treatment of some groups over others,” Gale wrote.

Meta will no longer have a dedicated team focused on DEI. Chief diversity officer Maxine Williams will be taking on a new role “focused on accessibility and engagement”, per the memo.

Reuters

