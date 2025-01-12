Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Apple board urges investors to block proposal to end equity programmes

Conservative groups denounce diversity programmes and threaten to sue companies over them

12 January 2025 - 14:45
by Chandni Shah
Customers walk past an Apple logo inside of an Apple store at Grand Central Station in New York, US. File photo: LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS
Bengaluru — Apple’s board of directors recommended investors vote against a shareholder proposal to abolish the company’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programmes, according to a proxy filing from the company.

The National Centre for Public Policy, a conservative think-tank, submitted a proposal that the company consider abolishing its “inclusion & diversity programme, policies, department and goals.”

The proposal cited recent Supreme Court decisions and made the argument that DEI poses “litigation, reputational and financial risks to companies” and could make Apple more vulnerable to lawsuits.

Apple responded that it had a well-established compliance programme and the proposal was unnecessary. It added that the shareholder proposal was an inappropriate attempt to micromanage Apple’s business strategy.

“Apple is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in recruiting, hiring, training or promoting on any basis protected by law”, the iPhone maker said in the filing. The news was first reported by TechCrunch.

Several major companies including Meta and Amazon are winding down diversity programmes ahead of Republican Donald Trump’s return to the US presidency as conservative opposition to such initiatives grows louder.

Conservative groups have denounced DEI programmes and threatened to sue companies over them, emboldened by a US Supreme Court ruling in 2023 that struck down affirmative action in university admissions decisions.

The changes show how some of America’s biggest businesses have reacted to a larger conservative backlash against diversity initiatives, which multiplied after widespread protests after the police killings of George Floyd and other Black Americans in 2020.

Reuters

Nvidia unveils robot training tech, new gaming chips and Toyota deal

Cosmos foundation models can use a text description to generate video of a world that obeys the laws of physics
Companies
5 days ago

TikTok’s court fate divides Trump and fellow Republicans

While the president-elect has asked the Supreme Court to block a looming US ban on the app many of his allies have urged the opposite
Companies
4 days ago

Foxconn beats estimates with record fourth-quarter revenue on AI demand

Electronics maker’s cloud and networking products division help beat expectations
Companies
1 week ago

Nvidia the biggest winner in 2024 with $2-trillion rally

Analysts optimistic about sustained strong performance by tech firms in coming year
Companies
1 week ago
