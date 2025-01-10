MultiChoice reveals grim price of piracy
DStv operator says 2-million pirated views amount to loss of billions
10 January 2025 - 05:00
MultiChoice has estimated that more than 2-million people view pirated versions of the series and movies available on its platform, haemorrhaging billions of rand in annual sales and shining a harsh spotlight on pervasive copyright violations.
MultiChoice disclosed this to the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa), as the owner of DStv bleeds subscribers due to a confluence of factors, including the popularity of subscription video-on-demand over-the-top (OTT) streaming services like Netflix, which are stealing market share from the group...
