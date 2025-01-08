Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Meta to test eBay listings on Facebook Marketplace

European Commission in November fined the company $840m over abusive practices

08 January 2025 - 15:24
by Supantha Mukherjee
The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium. Picture: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS
Stockholm — Meta said on Wednesday it would launch a test in Germany, France and the US that will enable buyers to browse listings from eBay on Facebook Marketplace and then complete their transactions on eBay.

The European Commission had in November fined Meta $840m over abusive practices benefiting Facebook Marketplace.

Meta said on Wednesday that while it continued to appeal the commission’s decision on Facebook Marketplace, it was working on to address the points raised.

The European Commission did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The US tech company said eBay sellers will gain exposure to Facebook’s audience while people using Marketplace will have access to a broader array of listings from the eBay community.

Meta shelves fact-checking program in US, adopts X-like ‘Community Notes’ model

The new model will allow users to call out posts that are potentially misleading and need more context
Nvidia chips will teach Toyota vehicles how to self drive

AI to better train robots and cars and new gaming chips dominated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's keynote speech at the CES 2025 conference on Monday as ...
Nvidia unveils robot training tech, new gaming chips and Toyota deal

Cosmos foundation models can use a text description to generate video of a world that obeys the laws of physics
Microsoft to invest $3bn on AI, cloud capacity in India

Tech giant joins growing US investment to tap country’s 1.4-billion population and cheap internet costs
