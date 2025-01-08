Meta to test eBay listings on Facebook Marketplace

The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium. Picture: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS
Stockholm — Meta said on Wednesday it would launch a test in Germany, France and the US that will enable buyers to browse listings from eBay on Facebook Marketplace and then complete their transactions on eBay.
The European Commission had in November fined Meta $840m over abusive practices benefiting Facebook Marketplace.
Meta said on Wednesday that while it continued to appeal the commission’s decision on Facebook Marketplace, it was working on to address the points raised.
The European Commission did not immediately respond to request for comment.
The US tech company said eBay sellers will gain exposure to Facebook’s audience while people using Marketplace will have access to a broader array of listings from the eBay community.
