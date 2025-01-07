Tencent and CATL shares fall after US says they aid Chinese military

Washington/New York — The US defence department said on Monday it had added Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings and battery maker CATL to a list of companies it says work with China’s military, in a move set to escalate US-China tensions.
The Hong Kong-listed shares of Tencent, the parent of Chinese instant messaging app WeChat, fell 7.3% on Tuesday, losing about HK$275bn ($35.4bn) in market value, Shenzhen-listed shares of CATL closed 2.8% lower, shaving off 32.2-billion yuan ($4.4bn) in market value.
Both companies called the move, which comes two weeks before US president-elect Donald Trump takes office, a “mistake”. Tencent said on Tuesday its business would be unaffected and that it would initiate a reconsideration process to correct its inclusion and if necessary, would undertake legal proceedings.
CATL, the world’s largest electric vehicle battery maker, said it was “not engaged in any military-related activities”.
While the designation does not involve immediate bans, it can be a blow to the reputations of affected companies and represents a stark warning to US entities and firms about the risks of conducting business with them. It could also add pressure on the US treasury department to sanction the companies.
The annually updated list of Chinese military companies, formally mandated under US law as the “Section 1260H list,” designated 134 companies, according to a notice posted to the Federal Register.
It also included chipmaker Changxin Memory Technologies, Quectel Wireless, drone-maker Autel Robotics and China’s largest shipping company, COSCO Shipping Holdings, according to a document published on Monday.
Two entities owned by Chinese state-owned oil major China National Offshore Oil Corporation were also listed, CNOOC China and CNOOC International Trading.
A Quectel spokesperson said the company “does not work with the military in any country and will ask the Pentagon to reconsider its designation, which clearly has been made in error”. Quectel’s shares fell nearly 7%.
COSCO’s HK-listed shares dropped more than 4%. It and the other companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The Chinese foreign ministry told a daily briefing on Tuesday that it urged the US to immediately lift “illegal unilateral sanctions” against Chinese enterprises, adding that China would safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of its companies.
The updated list is one of numerous actions taken by Washington in recent years to highlight and restrict Chinese companies it says pose security risks, weighing on strained relations between the world’s two biggest economies.
Jefferies said in a research note the purpose of the Chinese Military Companies (CMC) list was to express the opinion of the defence department which could serve as a reference for other government departments.
“The most serious consequence for CMC companies is US investment ban, but it’s all up to Trump and his team.”
In 2021, the US defence department removed Xiaomi after the Chinese tech firm sued the US government for including it on the list. A federal judge had called the US government’s process to include Xiaomi “deeply flawed”.
Morningstar senior equity analyst Ivan Su said he believed Tencent had a good chance to secure exclusion through US courts, like Xiaomi, but that its inclusion could result in reputational damage.
Tencent’s US earnings exposure was in the high-single-digit percentage range, he added, mostly made up of gaming revenue. “While this represents the maximum potential downside, we see it as highly unlikely that Tencent’s US gaming revenue will be affected over the near term.”
Craig Singleton, a China expert at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said the additions showed that it was “reckless” for American firms to conduct business with a growing swath of Chinese corporations.
“The US isn’t just safeguarding a handful of technologies any more,” he said. “The garden of sensitive technologies is growing, and the fence protecting them is being fortified.”
Other companies added include MGI Tech, which makes genomic sequencing instruments, and Origincell Technology, which legislators have alleged operates a cell bank network and bio-storage technologies. Neither firm immediately responded to requests for comment.
US legislators had pushed the Pentagon throughout 2024 to add some of the companies, including CATL, to the list. Ford Motor is building a battery plant in Michigan and plans to license CATL technology to produce low-cost lithium-iron batteries at the facility — a move that has sparked concerns by some legislators. Ford did not immediately comment on Monday.
Two previously listed companies, drone-maker DJI and Lidar-maker Hesai Technologies, both sued the Pentagon last year over their previous designations, but remain on the updated list.
The Pentagon also removed six companies it said no longer met the requirements for the designation, including AI firm Beijing Megvii Technology, China Railway Construction Corporation, China State Construction Group and China Telecommunications Corporation.
Tencent and CATL shares fall after US says they aid Chinese military
Both companies called the move, which comes two weeks before US president-elect Donald Trump takes office, a ‘mistake’
