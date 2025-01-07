Naspers shares crash over Tencent’s blacklisting in US
The US has added a number of Chinese tech giants including Tencent to the list of firms it says work with China’s military
07 January 2025 - 11:37
Naspers shares crashed almost 10% on Tuesday as news spread that the group’s largest investment, Tencent, had been added to a US blacklist.
The company is now caught in the ongoing geopolitical tension between the US and China, while also underscoring risks associated with doing business in emerging markets. ..
