STOCKWATCH: A good year for Telkom on the JSE in 2024
After taking a beating during the Covid-19 years, things are looking up for investors in the telecom group
06 January 2025 - 11:51
Telkom was the only JSE-listed telecom operator to end 2024 with a share price better than where it started.
Up 14% for the year, it fared much better than Vodacom, down 2.2%, and MTN, down 18.1%. Blue Label Telecoms, though not technically a telecom operator yet, did well in 2024, with shares in Cell C’s largest shareholder up 47% for the year. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.