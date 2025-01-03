MTN and Nigeria telco’s call for 100% tariff increase
Request is part of efforts to rightsize an industry devastated by inflation and a historic currency devaluation
03 January 2025 - 13:10
Nigerian telecom operators, including MTN, are calling for mobile tariffs to be raised by 100% in the West African country, as part of an ongoing effort to rightsize an industry devastated by inflation and a historic currency devaluation.
Like many other companies operating in Africa’s largest economy, MTN has been a casualty of the devastation caused by the Nigerian naira’s more than 90% plunge since mid-2023...
