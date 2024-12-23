Prosus to buy Latin American online travel agency Despegar for R31bn
The e-commerce giant is using its more than $19bn war chest to do some big deals
23 December 2024 - 15:53
Prosus has signed a deal to buy Latin American online travel agency Despegar for R31bn, marking the first major transaction under Naspers and Prosus CEO Fabricio Bloisi. The move opens up the group’s business to more than 100-million customers in the region.
On Monday, Naspers’ Amsterdam-listed unit said it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Despegar for $19.50 a share, translating to $1.7bn (R31.34bn). The offer price equates to a 33% premium to the New York-listed company’s closing share price as of December 20, and a 34% premium to its 90-day volume weighted average price. ..
