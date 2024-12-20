Good news for MTN as Nigerian authorities move to quash impasse with banks
The move should result in higher earnings for the mobile operator
20 December 2024 - 19:16
MTN’s Nigerian business will get a boost in revenue as authorities in the West African country have ended a stalemate between mobile operators and banks that had kept telecoms companies’ from recognising certain financial transactions through banking systems.
On Friday the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) moved to resolve the now three-year impasse between the two sectors with a number of directives. ..
