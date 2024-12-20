Ayo delays publishing full-year earnings report
The group is now expected to release its annual financial statements on January 16
20 December 2024 - 13:34
Ayo Technology Solutions has delayed the publishing of its annual financial statements, saying it would be done a month later than expected.
The group did not give a reason for the delay. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.