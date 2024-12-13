Openserve CEO Althon Beukes steps down
Selby Khuzwayo has been appointed as Openserve’s acting CEO
13 December 2024 - 15:26
Openserve CEO Althon Beukes has stepped down from his role heading up SA's largest fibre network operator after 30 years with the company, Telkom said on Friday.
The fixed-line operator, which said Beukes was leaving to pursue “new career challenges”, said he played a pivotal role in successfully aligning and integrating Openserve into the group’s “ambitious vision to become a leading infrastructure company, positioning Telkom as the backbone of the nation’s digital future”...
