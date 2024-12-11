Telkom CEO Serame Taukobong. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Telkom boss Serame Taukobong continues to defend his company’s lower rate of capital expenditure for mobile and fibre, saying competitors are actually playing catch-up. Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza, business writer for Business Day, for more insight.
Watch: Is Telkom trailing behind in fibre spend?
Business Day TV speaks to Mudiwa Gavaza, business writer for Business Day
