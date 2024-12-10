Telkom boss happy with spend on fibre
Serame Taukobong says others are playing catch-up while Telkom’s capex spend ‘is on the last mile’
10 December 2024 - 05:00
Telkom boss Serame Taukobong continues to defend his company’s lower rate of capital expenditure for mobile and fibre, saying competitors are actually playing a game of catch-up where the fixed-line operator has already sunk its costs.
Telkom has positioned itself as an infrastructure company, providing capability to its own operations, and services the wider industry with connectivity, particularly through fibre. ..
