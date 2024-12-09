Paywall subscriber growth not enough to save Media24’s interim earnings
09 December 2024 - 05:00
Growth of almost a quarter in paying online news readers has not been enough to save Media24 from its continued buckling under the pressure of trying to sustain one of SA’s largest news publishers in the first half of its financial year.
It has been a trying year for the Naspers-owned media group as it works to manage the costs that are wiping out its profit...
