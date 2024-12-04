Naspers is bullish on China despite the country battling high debt levels, slowing population growth and a slump in its property market. Business Day TV spoke to Business Day business writer Mudiwa Gavaza for a look at whether Naspers’ optimism on China is warranted.
TECH TALK
WATCH: Naspers’ optimism on China in focus
Business Day TV speaks with Mudiwa Gavaza, Business Day writer
Naspers is bullish on China despite the country battling high debt levels, slowing population growth and a slump in its property market. Business Day TV spoke to Business Day business writer Mudiwa Gavaza for a look at whether Naspers’ optimism on China is warranted.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.