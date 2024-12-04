Companies / Telecoms & Technology

TECH TALK

WATCH: Naspers’ optimism on China in focus

Business Day TV speaks with Mudiwa Gavaza, Business Day writer

04 December 2024 - 19:10
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Naspers is bullish on China despite the country battling high debt levels, slowing population growth and a slump in its property market. Business Day TV spoke to Business Day business writer Mudiwa Gavaza for a look at whether Naspers’ optimism on China is warranted.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
FNB halts card swiping at toll gates
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Standard Bank clients defrauded through CNP ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Tupperware to close shop in SA at the end of the ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Standard Bank says two-pot payouts are not ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Parks Tau’s support of Vodacom-Maziv merger ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.