Former Didata executives contest ‘BEE fronting’ judgment
03 December 2024 - 20:34
Former Dimension Data executives have filed an application for leave to appeal against last week’s scathing high court ruling that rolled back the R1.4bn sale of the tech group’s sprawling head office, the latest twist in a long-running debacle that has rattled corporate SA.
In her judgment, judge Denise Fisher found the six executives, including co-founder Jeremy Ord and former CEO Jason Goodall, had conspired to bypass broad-based BEE legislation, manipulate the property valuation and reduce financial outlay via vendor funding. ..
