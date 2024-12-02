Q&A: CEO Joosub bullish about Vodacom’s international business
Strong sales growth offsets Mozambique re-pricing, Ethiopia and Egypt currency devaluations
02 December 2024 - 05:00
In the face of currency devaluations in some of its markets and ongoing shifts in technology, Vodacom group CEO Shameel Joosub is steadfast in his belief in the underlying growth of the telecom group.
He recently outlined some of the developments in the business, as the group reported lower headline earnings per share (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/telecoms-and-technology/2024-11-11-currency-woes-weigh-on-vodacom/) (HEPS) at the halfway stage, largely due to currency depreciation in Ethiopia and one-off costs in its international business. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.