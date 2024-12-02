Companies / Telecoms & Technology

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Revenue assurance player hints at bigger earnings for mobile networks

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team from ReveNet

02 December 2024 - 17:42
by Mudiwa Gavaza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Close-up of a smartphone user. Picture: 123RF
Close-up of a smartphone user. Picture: 123RF

Boosting revenues for mobile operators, through revenue assurance, is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team from ReveNet —Johnny Robinson, chief commercial development officer, and Chris Hunter, chief revenue officer

ReveNet is a company that specialises in revenue assurance for mobile network operators. The company has just launched in SA and is looking to expand its offering to local operators. 

Revenue assurance is the process of ensuring that a telecom company can accurately bill for all services provided and collect the correct amount of revenue.

Join the discussion: 

According Robinson, the process involves identifying and preventing revenue leakage, which is the loss of revenue due to billing errors, fraud or inefficient processes. 

In a world dominated by online messaging platforms like WhatsApp, iMessage and others, ReveNet sees opportunities for its business around SMS, which is still a dominant technology on the continent. 

Hunter says the “high deliverability and ubiquity” that business SMS, or application to person, represents is being undermined by those within the communications ecosystem seeking to avoid paying mobile operators for accessing their network. 

Through the discussion, the team highlights ReveNet’s business model; opportunities revenue assurance; challenges facing mobile operators around fraudulent traffic; and plans for growth in the region. 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts 

Q&A: CEO Joosub bullish about Vodacom’s international business

Strong sales growth offsets Mozambique re-pricing, Ethiopia and Egypt currency devaluations
Companies
13 hours ago

WATCH: What’s the hold-up in SA’s digital migration?

Business Day TV speaks to Mudiwa Gavaza from Business Day
National
4 days ago

Parks Tau to appeal blocking of Vodacom-Maziv merger

The deal could go a long way to creating jobs and boosting economic growth
Companies
4 days ago

PODCAST | New laws to cut unwanted marketing calls

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ashlin Perumall, partner in the mergers & acquisitions department at law firm Baker McKenzie SA
Business
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EOH officially changes its name to Ioco on ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Black Business Council calls for harsh penalties ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Nampak’s turnaround strategy bears fruit
Companies / Industrials
4.
Two Murray & Roberts board members, chair ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Value of SA’s commercial real estate hits ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Q&A: CEO Joosub bullish about Vodacom’s international business

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN extends CEO Ralph Mupita’s contract by five years

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Parks Tau to appeal blocking of Vodacom-Maziv merger

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Vodacom and Remgro move to appeal Competition Tribunal’s fibre deal block

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Restoring confidence in Blue Label Telecoms

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Serame Taukobong’s plan to shift investor perceptions of Telkom

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.