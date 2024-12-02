Boosting revenues for mobile operators, through revenue assurance, is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team from ReveNet —Johnny Robinson, chief commercial development officer, and Chris Hunter, chief revenue officer.
ReveNet is a company that specialises in revenue assurance for mobile network operators. The company has just launched in SA and is looking to expand its offering to local operators.
Revenue assurance is the process of ensuring that a telecom company can accurately bill for all services provided and collect the correct amount of revenue.
According Robinson, the process involves identifying and preventing revenue leakage, which is the loss of revenue due to billing errors, fraud or inefficient processes.
In a world dominated by online messaging platforms like WhatsApp, iMessage and others, ReveNet sees opportunities for its business around SMS, which is still a dominant technology on the continent.
Hunter says the “high deliverability and ubiquity” that business SMS, or application to person, represents is being undermined by those within the communications ecosystem seeking to avoid paying mobile operators for accessing their network.
Through the discussion, the team highlights ReveNet’s business model; opportunities revenue assurance; challenges facing mobile operators around fraudulent traffic; and plans for growth in the region.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Revenue assurance player hints at bigger earnings for mobile networks
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team from ReveNet
Join the discussion:
