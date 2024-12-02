Naspers still bullish about China despite market uncertainty
We are the biggest investor in the biggest and best company, says CEO
02 December 2024 - 09:21
UPDATED 02 December 2024 - 22:38
At a time when global markets are uncertain about China’s economic growth, Naspers and Prosus’s new boss is bullish about the Asian giant, saying the group is well positioned to continue capitalising on the large market and trends such as artificial intelligence (AI).
Naspers, valued at R762bn on the JSE, has many reasons for its loyalty to the Asian country. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.