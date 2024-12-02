Improved profitability of e-commerce unit boosts Naspers
Core headline earnings for the six months ended September rose to $1.5bn — an increase of 74%
02 December 2024 - 09:21
Naspers has reported a more than 70% rise in core headline earnings at the halfway stage of its financial year, mainly driven by the improved profitability of the e-commerce consolidated businesses and equity-accounted investments, particularly Tencent.
Core headline earnings for the six months ended September rose to $1.5bn — an increase of 74%, while core headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations rose to 865c from 454c before...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.