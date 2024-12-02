Ex-Didata execs fight back over R1.4bn BEE ‘fronting’ saga
Surprised Dimension Data co-founder Jeremy Ord and five former executives of the tech group preparing an appeal
02 December 2024 - 18:49
Dimension Data co-founder Jeremy Ord and five other former executives of the tech group are preparing to launch an appeal against last week’s court verdict that voided the R1.4bn sale of the Bryanston Campus, saying the judgment was unjustified and unfair.
“The judgment ... came as a surprise to us and our legal team, who are preparing an application for leave to appeal against the findings made by the judge,” said the executives — which include former CEO Jason Goodall and former head of Didata Middle East unit Grant Bodley — in a statement...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.