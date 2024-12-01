EOH officially changes its name to Ioco on December 11
Scandal-ravaged company hopes to disassociate itself from its legacy of blunders with new name
01 December 2024 - 16:21
In less than two weeks, EOH will officially change its name to Ioco, the technology group said on Friday.
Ravaged by scandal, the company has made a concerted effort to salvage its reputation following allegations of malpractice and tender irregularities under previous leadership...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.