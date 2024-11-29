Companies / Telecoms & Technology

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Can gaming give SA's economy a shot in the arm?

Business Day TV spoke to Yesh Surjoodeen, HP's MD for Southern & Central Africa

29 November 2024 - 16:03
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/sorapop
Picture: 123RF/sorapop

SA’s youth unemployment rate sits at 45.5%, and this is significantly higher for those under the age of 25, with this bracket ranked as the most economically marginalised in the world. But, gaming may be the answer to alleviate this crisis. There are nearly 27-million gamers nationwide and HP has surveyed the youth and found that 70% are interested in gaming careers while 80% are oblivious to the education and training opportunities available in this space. Business Day TV spoke to Yesh Surjoodeen, HP’s MD for Southern & Central Africa for greater perspective on this.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Two Murray & Roberts board members, chair ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Black Business Council calls for harsh penalties ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Mr Price’s market cap hits R72bn after soaring 80%
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Market welcomes Nampak earnings breakdown
Companies / Industrials
5.
Shell says it has eager suitors for retail network
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.