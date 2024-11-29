SA’s youth unemployment rate sits at 45.5%, and this is significantly higher for those under the age of 25, with this bracket ranked as the most economically marginalised in the world. But, gaming may be the answer to alleviate this crisis. There are nearly 27-million gamers nationwide and HP has surveyed the youth and found that 70% are interested in gaming careers while 80% are oblivious to the education and training opportunities available in this space. Business Day TV spoke to Yesh Surjoodeen, HP’s MD for Southern & Central Africa for greater perspective on this.
WATCH: Can gaming give SA's economy a shot in the arm?
Business Day TV spoke to Yesh Surjoodeen, HP's MD for Southern & Central Africa
