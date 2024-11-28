Parks Tau to appeal against blocking of Vodacom-Maziv merger
The deal could go a long way to creating jobs and boosting economic growth
28 November 2024 - 10:59
In a show of support for Vodacom and Remgro’s fibre merger, the department of trade, industry and competition has filed notice that it will appeal against the Competition Tribunal’s blocking of the transaction, once the authority discloses its reasons for doing so.
The department, under minister Parks Tau, submitted a notice of appeal in the Vodacom/Maziv merger with the Competition Appeal Court late on Wednesday, to comply with deadlines for the submission of an appeal...
