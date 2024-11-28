Black Business Council calls for harsh penalties in R1.4bn Didata BEE fraud
28 November 2024 - 17:46
The Black Business Council (BBC) has issued a strong and unequivocal call for accountability and justice after the high court’s decision to void the R1.4bn sale of Dimension Data’s (Didata’s) Bryanston Campus, citing a conspiracy by senior executives that include co-founder Jeremy Ord to bypass broad-based BEE legislation.
“The law must take its course, and those white executives must face the full might of the law. The law enforcement agencies must do their job,” Kganki Matabane, CEO of the business lobby group, said on Thursday. ..
