Vodacom and Remgro move to appeal Competition Tribunal’s fibre deal block
Companies will do all they can to get the merger approved
26 November 2024 - 19:20
Vodacom and Remgro’s fibre business have formally lodged a notice that they will appeal the Competition Tribunal’s blocking of their merger once the authority reveals its reasons for doing so.
At end-October, the Competition Tribunal announced its decision to block the merger (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/telecoms-and-technology/2024-10-29-vodacom-and-maziv-weigh-options-after-merger-blocked/) of Vodacom and Maziv’s fibre business, a move that sent shockwaves through SA’s telecom industry...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.