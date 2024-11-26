NEWS ANALYSIS: MultiChoice may be doing better than global peers and avoid jobs bloodbath
26 November 2024 - 05:00
MultiChoice has lost more than 20% of its subscribers in the past year, making for a tough interim earnings report to end-September.
While disappointing, the group’s performance is largely in line with global peers and it could be argued that the DStv operator has fared better than those that have cut jobs and entire business lines along the way...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.