Load-shedding lull and political stability aid eMedia earnings
E.tv is now SA’s most-watched channel, the company says
25 November 2024 - 20:42
The eMedia Holdings group says a reduction in load-shedding and greater political stability helped boost its earnings for the half year to end-September.
Advertising, its largest source of revenue, ended the period at R1.222bn, a 7.1% increase. The biggest contributor to the rise was “the sustained prime-time market share as well as e.tv now holding the place as the top channel in the country”, it said...
