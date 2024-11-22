MultiChoice SA and Showmax CEO resigns after nearly 10 years
22 November 2024 - 18:02
In a surprise move, long-time MultiChoice executive and former head of SuperSport Marc Jury has tendered his resignation at Africa’s largest pay TV provider, with effect from March 2025.
On Friday, the group said Jury would be stepping down after nearly 10 years at MultiChoice...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.