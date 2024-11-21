Brett Levy of Blue Label Telecoms. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Blue Label has had a tough few years. The firm has been battered by two recapitalisations of Cell C and has lost three-quarters of its market cap. But has it turned a corner now? To find out, Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail contributor, David Williams.
WATCH: Restoring confidence in Blue Label Telecoms
Business Day TV speaks to David Williams, contributor for the Financial Mail
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.