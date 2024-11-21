WATCH: Restoring confidence in Blue Label Telecoms

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

21 November 2024 - 20:35
Brett Levy of Blue Label Telecoms. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Blue Label has had a tough few years. The firm has been battered by two recapitalisations of Cell C and has lost three-quarters of its market cap. But has it turned a corner now? To find out, Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail contributor, David Williams.

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
