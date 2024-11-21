Cyberattacks cost SA 1% of GDP, warns cybersecurity firm
Stronger defences are urgently needed amid rising threats to governments as well as financial and educational institutions, Check Point says
21 November 2024 - 16:14
Online attacks on digital infrastructure, systems, organisations and consumers are costing SA 1% of its GDP, says cybersecurity firm Check Point Software Technologies.
In its 2024 “African Perspectives on Cybersecurity” report, the firm said there was an “urgent need for stronger defences amid rising cyberthreats across the government, education and finance sectors”...
