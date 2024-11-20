Companies / Telecoms & Technology

TECH TALK

WATCH: Will business confidence in MultiChoice be restored?

Business Day TV speaks to Mudiwa Gavaza, business writer for Business Day

20 November 2024 - 19:40
by Business Day TV
MultiChoice offices in Randburg, Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
MultiChoice offices in Randburg, Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

MultiChoice is fighting headwinds that have battered the company, and the pay-TV operator is now betting on online streaming and video-on-demand (VOD) services becoming its bread and butter. Business Day TV unpacked that move with Mudiwa Gavaza, business writer for Business Day.

