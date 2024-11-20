MultiChoice offices in Randburg, Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
MultiChoice is fighting headwinds that have battered the company, and the pay-TV operator is now betting on online streaming and video-on-demand (VOD) services becoming its bread and butter. Business Day TV unpacked that move with Mudiwa Gavaza, business writer for Business Day.
TECH TALK
WATCH: Will business confidence in MultiChoice be restored?
Business Day TV speaks to Mudiwa Gavaza, business writer for Business Day
MultiChoice is fighting headwinds that have battered the company, and the pay-TV operator is now betting on online streaming and video-on-demand (VOD) services becoming its bread and butter. Business Day TV unpacked that move with Mudiwa Gavaza, business writer for Business Day.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.