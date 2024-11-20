Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Lesaka buys prepaid electricity metering and payments business

The acquisition of Lesaka Technologies is the latest in a string of deals the group has finalised

20 November 2024 - 08:15
by Mudiwa Gavaza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A prepaid electricity meter. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
A prepaid electricity meter. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Lesaka Technologies remains true to its strategy of acquisitive growth with the conclusion of a deal to buy 100% of prepaid electricity metering and payments business Recharger for R507m.

Recharger is a local prepaid electricity submetering and payments business with a base of more than 460,000 registered prepaid electricity meters.

The transaction marks the Nasdaq- and JSE-listed fintech group’s entry into the SA private utilities space while boosting its alternative payments business. 

Lesaka, formerly Net1 UEPS, said the acquisition price would be paid over two tranches with the first tranche settled at closing and the second tranche a year later.

The purchase would be settled through a combination of R332m ($18m) in cash and R175m ($10m) in Lesaka stock.

The platform enables landlords to collect payment for utilities from tenants in advance, eliminating the need to manage billing and collections. This gives tenants the ability to manage their utility usage and payments directly, rather than the typical route through a landlord, providing them with greater control over costs.

Once the transaction is completed, Recharger will be absorbed into Lesaka’s merchant division, the group’s current money spinner, within the enterprise unit.

The share price applied to determine the number of shares of common stock units to be issued will be based on the volume-weighted average price of Lesaka shares for the three-month period before the disbursal of each tranche.

Lesaka will also make a R43m contribution to Recharger at deal close, which will be used exclusively to repay a loan due by Recharger to its current owners.

This is the latest in a string of deals that the group has orchestrated.

In October, the group completed a deal to buy local fintech operator Adumo for R1.6bn through a combination of stock and cash. The unit was SA’s largest independent payments processor and has been around for more than 20 years. 

The group recently acquired Touchsides from Heineken SA for an undisclosed sum. That acquisition is expected to boost the group’s Kazang footprint in the tavern industry in SA’s informal market. Kazang is a payments platform that includes the buying and selling of airtime, and microlending. 

This adds to the buyout of the Connect Group in April 2022 through a R3.7bn deal that is set to expand its footprint in the SMME sector in Southern Africa.

Lesaka provides informal retail merchants with point-of-sale devices with which they can pay their suppliers and sell products, including airtime and electricity.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of Lesaka’s 2025 fiscal year and is subject to regulatory approvals and satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

Lesaka meets first-quarter revenue and profitability guidance

Group reports first-quarter net loss after one-off transaction costs relating to the acquisition of Adumo
Companies
1 week ago

Gramercy agrees to sell Cell C stake to Blue Label

Prepaid specialist in push to take control of SA mobile operator
Companies
5 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Necessities pushing up retail sales, online and offline

Study says total Black Friday direct retail gains will amount to R22.08bn
Companies
3 weeks ago

Lesaka completes R1.6bn takeover of fintech operator Adumo

SA’s largest independent payments processor will hold 21% of Lesaka in stock and cash deal
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Toyota and VW top picks as WeBuyCars rakes in ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Coronation adds voice to talk of industry mergers
Companies
3.
Delta sells industrial property to Chippa
Companies / Property
4.
Oceana denies links to counterfeit Lucky Star ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Naspers and Prosus shares jump on expected higher ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.