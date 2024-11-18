Cost-cutting initiatives and streamlining efforts have boosted Telkom’s topline. During the half-year period revenue ticked up 1.9%, but this didn’t filter through to its bottom line with headline earnings per share falling 1.8%. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with ICT analyst and director at Africa Analysis, Dobek Pater.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Unpacking Telkom’s half-year performance
Business Day TV speaks to Dobek Pater, ICT analyst at Africa Analysis
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.