Companies / Telecoms & Technology

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Unpacking Telkom’s half-year performance

Business Day TV speaks to Dobek Pater, ICT analyst at Africa Analysis

18 November 2024 - 19:46
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Cost-cutting initiatives and streamlining efforts have boosted Telkom’s topline. During the half-year period revenue ticked up 1.9%, but this didn’t filter through to its bottom line with headline earnings per share falling 1.8%. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with ICT analyst and director at Africa Analysis, Dobek Pater.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Woolworths launches probe into counterfeit ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
MultiChoice bets its future on Showmax and video ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
NSFAS challenges divide student housing market ...
Companies / Property
4.
Q&A: Sola walks fine line between renewables, ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Consortium readies to snap up Barloworld
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.