Telkom’s cost optimisation initiatives yield results
Profit for the six months ended September was up 9.7% to R1.07bn, but on an adjusted basis, profit was 67.9% higher at R1.64bn
18 November 2024 - 11:10
Shares in Telkom rose early on Monday after the group reported an almost 10% jump in profit at the halfway stage as its cost optimisation initiatives started to yield results.
The company's share price rose 3.36% to R29.81 by 9.26am on the JSE...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.