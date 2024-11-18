MultiChoice bets its future on Showmax and video streaming
Having lost 400,000 SA subscribers in the past year, the pay-TV operator is taking a R3bn gamble
MultiChoice is betting its future on online streaming and video on demand services becoming its bread and butter, beyond its now declining satellite business, in a R3bn gamble.
Africa’s largest pay-TV operator is fighting a storm of headwinds that have battered the business. These range from a cost-of-living crisis that has seen households cut entertainment budgets, to those same inflationary pressures pushing up operating costs across its 50 markets and shifting consumer preferences for entertainment towards alternatives such as gaming and social media. All this while facing off deep-pocketed international streaming giants such as Netflix, which see Africa as their next frontier for growth. ..
