Novus makes bid to take over ICT player Mustek
17 November 2024 - 17:03
Shares in Mustek jumped as much as 14% on Friday after Novus announced it would make a mandatory offer to acquire all of the technology group’s shares.
Recent times have seen sustained interest in the information communication technology (ICT) company started by the late David Kan. Novus will propose a mandatory offer after it and its related parties acquired 35% of Mustek’s shares...
