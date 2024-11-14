Telkom leaps 6% as market warms to interim update
14 November 2024 - 09:44
UPDATED 14 November 2024 - 19:18
Telkom’s share price shot up about 6% on Thursday as the fixed line operator indicated a large rise in interim earnings.
The group said it expected adjusted headline earnings per share (HEPS) to be sharply higher at the halfway stage of its financial year...
