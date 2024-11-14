Telkom expects double digit growth in some data services in first half
The group anticipates reporting improved financial results from total operations for the first half before a R451m after-tax charge
14 November 2024 - 09:44
Telkom expects adjusted headline earnings per share (HEPS) to be sharply higher at the halfway stage of its financial year, it said on Thursday.
Adjusted HEPS for the six months ended September are expected to be 50%-60% higher at 292.5c-312.0c. On a reported basis, HEPS are expected to be between 5% lower and 5% higher at 185.2c-204.8c. ..
