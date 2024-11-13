The world's biggest cryptocurrency has become one of the most eye-catching movers in the week since the election
ANC’s racial engineering has failed to help previously disadvantaged in the business sector
Proposed changes would see effective carbon tax rates on SA businesses increasing in 2026
SA will join other developing nations in demanding more financing by developed countries for projects
Europe’s biggest meal delivery firm bought the business for $7.3bn in 2020 when the pandemic drove up delivery firms’ valuations
Stats SA data show economy created 294,000 jobs in third quarter
Business Day TV speaks to Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital
Publisher with 10.7-million followers on the social media platform is the first large UK media company to retreat from Elon Musk-owned platform
Tourists head into Friday’s final T20 international with a 2-1 advantage
Loss of drive power could increase risk of a crash, the EV maker says
International telecommunications body, the GSMA, has warned that SA may be losing its edge as a regional leader in digital development. Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza, a business writer at Business Day, for more detail.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Is SA losing its edge in digital development?
Business Day TV speaks to Mudiwa Gavaza, business writer at Business Day
International telecommunications body, the GSMA, has warned that SA may be losing its edge as a regional leader in digital development. Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza, a business writer at Business Day, for more detail.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.