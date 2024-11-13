Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Is SA losing its edge in digital development?

Business Day TV speaks to Mudiwa Gavaza, business writer at Business Day

13 November 2024 - 19:24
Picture: 123RF/ POP NUKOONRAT
International telecommunications body, the GSMA, has warned that SA may be losing its edge as a regional leader in digital development. Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza, a business writer at Business Day, for more detail.

