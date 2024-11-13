Naspers/Prosus' stake in Swiggy more than doubles on India IPO
Having invested $1.3bn since 2017, the company's 25% stake in Swiggy is now worth $3.4bn
13 November 2024 - 11:10
The Naspers stable is making good on its promise to unlock value from its sprawling global e-commerce portfolio with the value of the group’s 25% stake in Swiggy more than doubling after the Indian company made its stock market debut on Wednesday.
Swiggy officially began trading its shares on the National and Bombay stock exchanges of India (NSE and BSE), valuing the company at $11.3bn...
