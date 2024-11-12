MultiChoice bleeds subscribers, blames tough economy
12 November 2024 - 17:47
MultiChoice, the subject of an aggressive takeover bid by France’s Canal+, faltered under the weight of what it describes as the worst conditions in almost 40 years while currency devaluations across its territories left it clutching at straws.
In an earnings report for the six months to end-September on Tuesday, MultiChoice said “unprecedented foreign exchange volatility” combined with macroeconomic challenges sent its annual profit, or adjusted earnings per share (EPS), nosediving from R1.5bn to R7m. ..
