Maziv or nothing else, says Vodacom
Competition Tribunal blocking of fibre business tie-up ‘a travesty’
12 November 2024 - 05:00
Vodacom says the decision by the Competition Tribunal to block its tie-up with Remgro’s fibre business is a travesty, with the group vowing it will not walk away from the deal until it has explored all options.
“We are currently considering other strategic options, but I think it’s a travesty for SA that we’ve lost the opportunity for such a material investment, (with an estimated value) of between R14bn and R17bn, plus an additional R25bn in capex. So it’s a major, major loss for the SA fibre industry,” Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub said...
