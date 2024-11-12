Companies / Telecoms & Technology

GSMA warns SA is at risk of losing regional leadership in digital development

Global body says the country may be losing ground to East and West Africa when it came to technology

12 November 2024 - 11:32
by Mudiwa Gavaza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

International telecommunications body, the GSMA has warned that SA may be losing its edge as a regional leader in digital development.

Over the decades, SA has emerged as a significant economic force on the African continent. With a nominal GDP estimated at R7-trillion (about $400bn), it accounts for a large portion of Africa’s total GDP, having positioning itself as the continent’s largest economy. This position is often contested with the continent’s most populous nation, Nigeria.

This economic strength is a testament SA’s diverse industrial base, advanced infrastructure and an advanced financial systems.

However, in a new report, the GSMA said the country may be losing ground to East and West Africa when it came to technology.

“Compared with Brics or other middle-income countries, it is clear that SA faces a number of key challenges in developing its digital economy,” the body said in its report titled “Driving Digital Transformation of the Economy in South Africa”.

“Even in the context of Sub-Saharan Africa, there are indications that SA may be losing its position as regional leader in some areas of digital development. The success of Kenya and Nigeria in attracting investment into tech start-ups is a forward-looking indicator of the dynamism and potential future growth of the digital economy in those countries. If these challenges are not addressed, SA will continue to fall behind its global peer group of countries.”

The telecom body’s findings are backed by flows of funding to tech startup businesses.

While venture funding grows in SA, the country has continued to trail behind Kenya and Nigeria in attracting capital, despite having the continent’s most developed economy and industrial ecosystem.

Data from the African Private Capital Association (Avca) shows that in 2023 West Africa attracted the largest proportion of venture capital deal volume in Africa, at 26%, driven by Nigeria, which was the most active country by volume, at 19%.

GSMA blames much of this on ineffective policy implementation.

“Despite the well-developed sector policy environment in SA, implementation of government policy and strategy can often lag behind. This creates uncertainty and risk for investors which is adversely affecting sector development.”

Finally, “the sector regulatory framework needs updating to reflect the many developments that have taken place in the market since it was designed”.

According to GSMA, SA’s telecommunications operators are the foundation for the digital economy.

Together, these companies generate about R200bn a year in revenue and account for 4%-5% of the country’s total GDP. In addition, they generate an estimated 3%-4% of the total tax revenue collected by the government and are responsible for about 30,000 jobs.

Even then, “telecom services account for only around one-third of the total digital economy”, which accounts for 105-15% of total GDP.

The country’s mobile operators were “critical players at the heart of the digital economy”, it said. Combined, they generated R120bn in revenue for 2023, 58% of the total telecommunications sector revenue, and invested an average of R15bn a year on capital expenditure.

Among a list of recommendations to improve the outlook, the GSMA suggested some of the following measures to boost SA’s digital economy efforts: 

  • Support for digital adoption through revising the tax on imported devices and accelerating digital skills training;
  • Implementation of the Digital Masterplan and other components of the sector policy framework; and
  • Reform of the sector regulatory framework to support growth of the digital economy, including a level playing field and collaborative approach to newer technologies, for example: over the top (OTT) players, low earth orbit (LEO) satellites, AI and cloud computing.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

Maziv or nothing else, says Vodacom

Competition Tribunal blocking of fibre business tie-up ‘a travesty’
Companies
9 hours ago

WATCH: What’s next for SA’s fibre market?

Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza from Business Day
Companies
5 days ago

PODCAST | FlexClub’s plan to grow pay-as-you-go car subscriptions for SA

Technology-backed start-up enables people to subscribe for cars rather than rent, lease or own
Companies
5 days ago

Scale weighs in with R12m in new funding

Fintech start-up secures investment, banking, network and payment technology partners
Companies
1 month ago

Standard Bank backs fintech start-up Float with R206m

Revolving credit facility said to encourages responsible credit card use while helping merchants grow sales
Companies
7 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
West Pack finds buyer and saves 1,100 jobs
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Boxer plans aggressive 500-store expansion
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Maziv or nothing else, says Vodacom
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Beauty segment drives sales growth as Woolworths ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Offer to ‘please call me’ inventor is reasonable, ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.