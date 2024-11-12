Companies / Telecoms & Technology

EU tells Apple to end geo-blocking on services such as App Store

No company should discriminate against customers based on nationality, or place of residence or of establishment, says Margrethe Vestager

12 November 2024 - 16:33
by Sudip Kar-Gupta
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Apple was told by the EU on Tuesday to stop geo-blocking on services such as its App Store, Apple Arcade, Music, iTunes Store, Books and Podcasts. Picture: LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS
Apple was told by the EU on Tuesday to stop geo-blocking on services such as its App Store, Apple Arcade, Music, iTunes Store, Books and Podcasts. Picture: LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS

Brussels — Apple was told by the EU on Tuesday to stop geo-blocking, the practice of restricting content according to a user’s geographical location, on services such as its App Store, Apple Arcade, Music, iTunes Store, Books and Podcasts.

The European Commission said it had identified several potentially prohibited geo-blocking practices on some Apple Media Services and threatened enforcement measures by national regulators if Apple failed to address its concerns.

“We are stepping up the fight against geo-blocking. No company, big or small, should unjustly discriminate [against] customers based on their nationality, place of residence or of establishment,” said European commissioner Margrethe Vestager.

The EU said Apple had one month to propose commitments on how it would address the geo-blocking it had identified.

Reuters

Google wins appeal against €1.5bn EU antitrust fine

Brussels had accused Alphabet unit of blocking ads by online rivals
Companies
1 month ago

Protests over food poisoning shuts Apple supplier Foxconn’s India plant

Angry factory workers blocked a highway after 150 employees landed up in hospital
Companies
2 years ago

Staff revolt as Google pulls voting app for Russia’s opposition leader

Critics say the company is caving in to the Kremlin, and mock it for ‘Putin the user first’
Companies
3 years ago

South Korea set to impose bars on Apple and Alphabet app stores

Bill would ban companies from forcing developers to use their online payment systems
Companies
3 years ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
West Pack finds buyer and saves 1,100 jobs
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Maziv or nothing else, says Vodacom
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Boxer plans aggressive 500-store expansion
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
New short-term rental rules could dampen demand ...
Companies / Property
5.
Beauty segment drives sales growth as Woolworths ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

US mulls Google break-up to end ‘online search monopoly’

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Big tech calls for looser rules await new EU antitrust chief

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.